City businessman tests positive, number touches 25

COVID-19: Spanish Garden sealed, 11 family members kept in quarantine in Nagaon

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ NAGAON, April 4: A city businessman tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 25, state Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed here on Saturday.

Of 25 cases, tested positive for coronavirus have a direct connection to the Tablighi Jamaat meet held in New Delhi.

However, city businessman Manish Tibrewal, a resident of Spanish Garden, is the first one that has no connection to the Nizamuddin Markaz. The 45-yr-old patient has an Asthma condition due to which he had breathing problems and also had fever.

His swab had been sent to GMCH for testing and was found COVID-19 positive on Friday midnight. He has been admitted at GMCH ICU ward for treatment, Sarma said.

As per reports, the patient had returned from Delhi on March 1. As the incubation period of COVID-19 virus is 14 days, it indicates that the patient got infected in Guwahati from someone (probability). Also, the patient has a pre-existing medical condition of the chest (asthma) and had breathing issues. This might be one of the reasons for delay in detection.

This is a new development and if he got infected in Guwahati it simply means that there is someone else who is acting like a COVID-19 carrier and has not been detected yet.

Meanwhile, Kamrup (Metro) district administration has turned the Spanish Garden into a containment zone for next 14 days with immediate effect.

“Spanish Garden has become a containment zone from Friday night. No one will be allowed to enter its premise for next 14 days. The residents of the apartment will also be restricted to go out for next 14 days,” Sarma said.

“Anything basic like grocery, vegetables etc they will require to pass this period will be provided by the state administration,” Sarma said.

Spanish Garden has been sanitised on Saturday. Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Fire and Emergency Services personnel sanitised the apartment and its nearby areas as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. Five fire tenders have been used to sanitise the apartment as well as nearby areas.

A team of doctors arrived in Spanish Garden to conduct medical tests of the family members of the patient. The family members of the person are on home quarantine at the apartment.

According to a report from Nagaon, 11 of Manish Tibrewal’s family members, drivers and other staff of the firm were picked up by a team of police and surveillance workers from his Marwari Patty residence.

They have been brought to Kandali Adarsha Hospital, which has turned into a full-fledged COVID-19 hospital, for quarantine.

The police and the health workers have launched an intensive contact tracking of persons who came in contact with the COVID-19 patient from Nagaon on a war footing.

The civil and the police administrations have zeroed in on 26 persons including the family members of the infected person.

Of 47 people screened at various locations in the district on Saturday, 32 have been sent for home quarantine for 14 days.

15 others have been brought to isolation wards for further observation.

Of the 15 persons admitted in isolation wards, 8 persons have come in touch with the COVID-19 positive patient from Badarpur while six others were attendees of religion congregation in Nizamuddin Markez in South Delhi.