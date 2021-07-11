Sunday, July 11
Flash News
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
You are at:»»Class X student of Darrang innovates automatic sanitiser machine 

Class X student of Darrang innovates automatic sanitiser machine 

0
By on Regional
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent. 

MANGALDAI, July 10:  A class X student of Darrang has developed a low-cost automatic sanitiser machine amidst coronavirus pandemic. Abinash Deka, a student of Lengeriajhar Krishak High School has developed the machine by using domestic garbage like plastic bottles, pieces of timber, broken CDs, cartons of paper, wire, gum, etc.

“The thought of making a low-cost automatic sanitiser machine came to my mind when I noticed the difficulty in distributing sanitiser by our teachers to more than 450 students of our school in the beginning of the current session. The spread of covid-19 has created such a situation that the government has been compelled to close down all the schools of the state, only a virtual learning system has been running. I take the opportunity and put every effort into developing such a machine to cope with the pandemic. It takes only four days,” said Abinash.

Abinash Deka, son of Dutiram Deka and Nibedita Deka originally hails from Bhuyankhat of Udalguri district has been showing his interest in innovative ideas since his early school days. He has also been awarded several times for his unique science projects in various competitions.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply