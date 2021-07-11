Class X student of Darrang innovates automatic sanitiser machine 

HT Correspondent.
MANGALDAI, July 10: A class X student of Darrang has developed a low-cost automatic sanitiser machine amidst coronavirus pandemic. Abinash Deka, a student of Lengeriajhar Krishak High School has developed the machine by using domestic garbage like plastic bottles, pieces of timber, broken CDs, cartons of paper, wire, gum, etc.
“The thought of making a low-cost automatic sanitiser machine came to my mind when I noticed the difficulty in distributing sanitiser by our teachers to more than 450 students of our school in the beginning of the current session. The spread of covid-19 has created such a situation that the government has been compelled to close down all the schools of the state, only a virtual learning system has been running. I take the opportunity and put every effort into developing such a machine to cope with the pandemic. It takes only four days,” said Abinash.
Abinash Deka, son of Dutiram Deka and Nibedita Deka originally hails from Bhuyankhat of Udalguri