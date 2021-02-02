Classes at Rabindranath Tagore University begin

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Feb 2: The postgraduate classes in 7 departments of Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai began on Monday onwards. On this occasion, an inaugural meeting was organised by RTU for welcoming freshers of PG courses. The meeting was presided over by academic registrar Lakhan Patgiri.

In the meeting, local legislator Shiladitya Dev, Former Minister and MLA Dr Ardhendu Kumar Dey, Vice Chancellor Professor Amalendu Chakrabarty, educationist Dr Sarbananda Dev Goswami, retired teachers RK Rath, Magiram Saika, Gopal Sahu, Kamkhya Prasad Gupta, Pramod Ranjan Das and many other guests shared the dais.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Shiladitya Dev said, “Historical Hojai College was upgraded to Rabindranath Tagore University in the year 2017 by BJP Government, basing on the long-term demand of the people in order to accelerate education facilities in the district and the result is here by 2021. We are witnessing a new era where PG courses are going to kick off,” Dev added.

On the other hand, Dr AK Dey said, “This is a revolutionary step towards the education sector and this was possible only due to the efforts of my disciple Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma that Hojai College has been upgraded to Rabindranath Tagore University.”