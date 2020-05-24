Classes of X, XII may begin from June

Academic year to be shifted from Jan-Dec to April-March

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 23: After closure for more than two months, the Assam government is considering to open the class X and class XII of all schools from the first week of June, the state education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed here on Saturday.

All schools of the state have remained closed since March 18 in a bid to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state.

Many schools have started digital classes to make up the losses of the students during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“We are planning to open class X and class XII from the first week of June depending on the situation. But the schools have to maintain all lockdown norms, including social distancing during the class,” Sarma said launching a new education channel Gyan Brikshya here.

He said the state education department is planning to shift the academic year for SEBA schools from January-December to April-March.

Currently, the academic year for SEBA schools is from January to December.

“We are seeking opinion from academicians and public on shifting of academic year from January- December to April-March to make up the losses due to COVID-19 Pandemic,” Sarma said.

Sarma said that the decision will be made based on feedback and suggestions from the people of the state. The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has already started a portal where people can share their views up to May 30.

“The shifting the academic year will also make-up for academic loss caused by the COVID-19 lockdown,” the minister said.

“We have asked people to submit their suggestions on starting the academic year from April…this will make-up for the COVID-19 lockdown loss…we will make a decision in the first week of June,” Sarma said.

Sarma also launched a new television channel ‘Gyan Vriksha’, under Samagra Shiksha Mission. The channel, according to the minister will “replicate traditional classes”.

“In the channel, study material for different classes will be provided according to the academic calendar,” Sarma said.

He also informed that the channel will be available only in Assamese for now.

Sarma also advised students to learn from Biswa Vidya YouTube channel and app, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“We are working to develop Assamese, Bangla, and Bodo content for different digital and radio platforms. We have already uploaded different courses in Ministry of Human Resource Development’s DIKSHA app,” Sarma informed.

More than 3,50,000 students have downloaded the DIKSHA app during the COVID-19 lockdown, he said.