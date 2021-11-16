Classes suspended at Diphu JNV

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 15: Classes have been suspended in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) after five students of the school tested positive for Covid-19 here in Karbi Anglong.

Principal of JNV, Diphu Kubir Bhujel informed that the five students, four girls of Class-X and a boy of Class-VIII tested positive for the virus on November 12. The offline classes in JNV, Diphu, were started on October 24.

The school authority has informed the government health officials and the deputy commissioner’s office about the matter. Due to the pandemic infection in the school, classes were suspended by the school authority till November 21.