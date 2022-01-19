Clause 2.3- Threat to KAAC Autonomy: JCCPA

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 18: A sit-in protest against clause 2.3 of MoS, 2021 was held by the Joint Coordination Committee for Protection of Autonomy (JCCPA) here at Semson Sing Ingti Memorial Park on Tuesday.

The JCCPA is a conglomeration of political parties and social organisations opposing clause 2.3 of the MoS, which was signed by the six armed organisations of Karbi Anglong on September 4, 2021, with the state and Central government.

Clause 2.3 says that in the proposed 50 member Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), 34 seats will be reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, 10 seats are open for all and 6 are nominated.

Under JCCPA are Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), 24+organisations, Hills Tribal League, Convening Committee for Unification, Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong, two factions of KSA and Joint Action Committee for Autonomous State (JACAS). It was formed on December 6, 2021 at United Karbi Club, Bakulia.

Convenor of JACAS and JCCPA, Khorsing Teron said, “The JCCPA is not against the signing of MoS, but against certain clauses, which are going against the interest of the Schedule Tribe people. We are holding a protest not because of the MoS, but certain clauses which are contentious. We are particularly opposing Clause 2.3 as it is a political conspiracy by the state and Central government to finish the political autonomy already provided to KAAC. We are opposing it and we will oppose it until and unless it is withdrawn.”

He also said, “We are not against the MoS and its entirety, we are against some of the contentious clauses like 2.1; 2.3; 2.9 and 2.11. It is our demand to the KAAC authority to convene a joint political meeting involving all parties, social and student organisations to find an acceptable solution on the contentious clauses.”

He also said the final and comprehensive solution is not the MoS, 2021, but the creation of an Autonomous State as provided in Article 244 (A) of the Indian constitution for the hill districts of Assam.

President of ASDC and convenor of JCCPA, Chandra Kanta Terang finds nothing wrong in the economic part but expressed his concern on the constitutional and administrative changes.

Terang said compared to earlier two agreements, viz., the MoU, 1995 and the MoS 2011, the MoS 2021 has some constitutional changes which are a threat to the indigenous people.