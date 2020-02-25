Clause 6 panel submits report to Sonowal

Cong smells a rat ** AASU skips submission ceremony

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 25: The high power committee on implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord submitted its report to Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Brahmaputra State Guest House here on Tuesday, which the Congress called a “big drama”.

The committee headed by retired Justice Biplab Sharma has given recommendations and measures for constitutional safeguards of the indigenous people as part of the to implement the Clause 6 of the historic Assam Accord.

State finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, industry minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, agriculture minister Atul Bora, minister of Guwahati development department Siddhartha Bhattacharya, media adviser to the chief minister Hrishikesh Goswami, legal adviser to the chief minister Shantanu Bharali were also present on the occasion among others.

The Assam government will send the report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the follow-up action.

Three members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) who were included in the high-level committee skipped the meeting.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) said the report should be submitted to North East section of ministry of home affairs (MHA) according to the para 4 notification No 11012/04/2019NEVI on July 16, 2019 issued by MHA during setting up of the high power committee.

“It is surprising as to why and on what ground the committee has submitted its report to the chief minister today,” the statement said.

“Under the para 5 of the notification, the Assam government has to extend administrative cooperation to the committee in performing their duty and responsibilities. The notification never mentioned that the committee has to submit its report to the Assam government,” the statement also said.

“It is a big drama and an attempt of the BJP-led government to divert the attention of the people from the widespread protest against CAA,” the statement said and added that the Centre should implement each and every recommendation of the high power committee in letter and spirit.

The centre has constituted the high-level committee on July 15 last year for recommending measures to implement the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

“The committee has submitted its report to the chief minister as directed by Union home minister Amit Shah. The content of the report is not known, so at this stage you can’t predict much about the report unless you go through it,” State finance minister and convenor of North East Development Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma said after the submission of the report.

“The report is yet to be examined. The committee has given the report in seal cover. After due deliberation, the Centre will take a view and only after that we can speak about pros and cons of the report,” Sarma said.

“The committee has prepared the report within the target time and submitted its report before the specified time,” Justice (Retired) Biplab Sarma, who heads the committee, said.

“The Union home minister has desired submission of the report to him through the chief minister,” Sarma added.