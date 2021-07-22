Cleanliness drive at KYF venue  

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 21: Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) led by its president Chandra Sing Kro and general secretary Bidya Sing Rongpi carried out cleaning of Karbi People’s Hall (KPH), Taralangso on Wednesday.

The volunteers who participated in the cleaning drive at KPH installed dustbins around the KYF venue in addition to cleaning up the area of PET bottles, food packages, liquor bottles and general refuse. Kro requested all KPH visitors not to litter the area. On the occasion, Diphu Municipal Board chairman Rah Kro donated 12 dustbins for the KYF venue.

The visitors to the site of the Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) litter the venue with plastic, water bottles and refuse. The garbage makes the place dirty for later visitors.

KCS vice president Humsing Bey and social organisations participated in the cleaning drive.