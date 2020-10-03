Cleanliness drives mark Gandhi Jayanti in KA

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 2: A cleanliness drive was taken out in Diphu town on the occasion of 151st Gandhi Jayanti on Friday. The initiative was ken by Diphu Municipal Board.

Led by East Karbi Anglong BJP president Dhansing Teron and ward commissioner Simon Phangcho cleaned the parts of Diphu town. They also cleaned ward No. 13, Pirbi Market and other places.

BJP ST Morcha and Yuva Morcha also joined the programme.

Led by its chairman Diphu Municipal Board (DMB) chairman Rah Kro the board also took out a special drive on the occasion.

On the occasion, ward commissioners Pratibha Purkayastha, Minu Teronpi, Sadhana Rongpipi and officials paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Mahatma Gandhi Park here.

Such cleanliness drives were also taken out by DMB, Birla Bazar Committee (BBC) and Area Level Federation (ALF) at Birla daily market, Ward No. 9 on the occasion.

Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) also observed Gandhi Jayanti. Where KADC vice presidents Raton Engti and general secretary Pradip Singnar, Karbi Anglong District Mahila Congress Committee president Rina Beypi paid tributes to Gandhi at a programme.

Women vegetable vendors of Diphu also sweep the road in the main market to mark the occasion.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, cleaners engaged in Covid-19 duty were felicitated by the district administration in a programme held at Circuit House here. Karbi Anglong deputy commissioner Ng. Chandra Dhwaj Singha, joint director of health services, Dr. Kareng Rongpipi were present in the programme.