Close shave for trio

HT Correspondent

DONKAMUKAM, May 28: Four hours after they were about to drown in strong current of the river, the police rescued three teenagers on Wednesday.

The teenagers have been identified as Edwin Marak (16), Man Sangma (19) and Sonju Marak (17). They are from Wakanta village under Bithung Rengthama MAC constituency in West Karbi Anglong district.

The incident took place at 4 pm of Wednesday, when the trio was heading towards safer places in a local made banana boat, but lost control over the boat due to strong water current near Kulai RCC bridge.

Luckily, they jumped and caught hold of a tree and shouted for help. The police was informed who brought a boat from a village 3 km off the spot by a Tata mobile.

Finally, the police rescued the teenagers around 8:30 pm of Wednesday.