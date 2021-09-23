CM: A strong message sent to poachers

2,479 rhino horns burn down at Bokakhat ** 94 horns to be kept in KNP museum

HT Bureau

BOKAKHAT/GUWAHATI, Sept 22: The state on Wednesday consigned to flames 2,479 rhino horns, world’s largest stockpile destroyed in a single day, to bust a myth that the horns have miraculous medicinal properties.

The move by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is part of an effort to curb poaching of the endangered one-horned Indian rhinoceros.

“We want to give a strong message to the world that the rhino alive with the horn on its head is precious to us, and not a dead animal with its pride removed by poachers or those kept in the government treasuries,” the chief minister said.



The ritualistic burning of the rhino horns was done publicly at Bokakhat on the occasion of World Rhino Day in the presence of the chief minister, some of his cabinet colleagues including Forest and Environment minister Parimal Suklabaidya and local AGP MLA and Agriculture minister Atul Bora, senior Forest department officials and conservationists in a first of its kind exercise in the country.

It may be mentioned that the state government decided in the cabinet meeting held on September 16 to destroy rhino horns kept in seven treasuries of the state.

94 rhino horns, based on size and soundness of architecture will be showcased in a museum to be set up at Kaziranga National Park while 29 horns would be kept for ongoing court cases, the chief minister informed.

Saying that the state government has taken zero tolerance policy towards poaching of wildlife, the chief minister stated that due to government’s consistent efforts, one horned rhinoceros population in Assam has increased from 1,672 in 1999 to 2,652 as per the 2018 census.

Referring to suggestions from some quarters that the accumulated stockpile of rhino horns could have been sold to earn revenue by the government, Sarma said that it is against the country’s law to sell or buy wildlife properties and resources and that is why these horns have been destroyed.

Also selling these horns would propagate the very myth of rhino horns containing medicinal values which the state government wants to bust, he said. The chief minister remarked that as trade in human organs cannot be allowed, the state government is also committed towards not encouraging trade in wildlife animal organs.

Asserting that the poachers will have to think twice before trying to kill wild animals in Assam, the chief minister said that the state government will not allow any such activities and will take strongest action against wildlife criminals. He informed that the elevated corridor over the highway passing through Kaziranga National Park would be constructed soon for protection of wild animals.