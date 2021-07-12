CM asked to institute award, bust in memory of Pulin Das 

GUWAHATI, July 11: A five-member delegation of the Pulin Das Birth Centenary Celebration Committee called on Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at his office chamber on Saturday evening and submitted a memorandum. The committee sought a state award in the name of Pulin Das to noted sports personalities and legendary sports journalists. The delegation further urged the chief minister for installation of a bust of Das in the Nehru Stadium premises.

The chief minister, while receiving the memorandum, assured the delegation to look into the matter with proper discussion and analysis at the state government level. It may be mentioned here that in 2014 soon after the death of Pulin Chandra Das, the then Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi had announced an award in his name which has not materialised yet. In 2019, Assam Sahitya Sabha led by then president Dr. Paramananda Rajb ongshi, had announced the very first award under his name to senior sports journalist Subodh Malla Barua of the Assamese daily ‘Dainik Asom’.