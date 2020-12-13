CM asks dept to set up Swahid Uopobon, plant trees in memory of martyrs

Sonowal reviews works of environment and forest department

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a meeting with officials of environment and forest department at his official residence on Sunday reviewed the works and achievements and asked the department to sustain its good works to contribute to the enhancement of green coverage in the state.

Sonowal said that because of the unrelenting endeavour of the government and the adequate support rendered by the department the forest cover in Assam has increased by more than 22 hectares.

He asked the department to carry forward the plantation drive in full throttle and script a phenomenal success in meeting the State government’s agenda of making Assam pollution free. Sonowal also asked the Forest department to set a Swahid Uopobon and plant saplings in the memory of all the martyrs of Assam Agitation and rear them for their upbringing. Environment and forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya who was also present at the meeting presented the certificate of Conservation Excellence Award, which was accorded to Manas Tiger Reserve by the Global Tiger Forum, to the chief minister.

Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, additional chief secretary to the chief minister Paban Kumar Borthakur, principal secretary to environment and forests Avinash Joshi, chief conservator of forests AM Singh, additional PCCF MK Yadav and other senior officers of the government were also present at the meeting.