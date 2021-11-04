CM assures to fulfil AMSA demands

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 3: Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday held a meeting with a delegation representing Assam Medical Service Association (AMSA) to discuss various issues confronting the members of the Association and assured immediate measures for fulfilment of their various demands such as timely promotions, pay-parity, medical allowance, filling up vacancies etc.

In the meeting which was held in the conference hall of the State Guest House in Koinadhora here on Wednesday, Sarma asked the principal secretary Health and Family Welfare Anurag Goel for taking the immediate steps for effecting time-scale promotion of the serving doctors. He also asked him to do the needful for filling up the vacancies of the doctors for the betterment of the people of the state.

Discussing the issues, the chief minister moreover asked the principal secretary to work on cadre review of the doctors, promotions and disparity in pay so that a decision can be taken very shortly. He also informed the delegation that the government will affect pay hikes to the senior doctors with post graduate degrees to address the pay disparities of the serving doctors. He also said that the Health Department will come out with a suitable notification for the increment of the doctors doing PG diploma under the Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences.

Moreover, for the career progression of the doctors, Sarma also assured the delegations that the government will increase the number of seats for the in-service doctors for pursuing PG degree in the State Medical Colleges. The number of seats will be increased to 40 from the existing 23.

Health and Family Welfare minister Keshab Mahanta, principal secretary to the chief minister Samir Kumar Sinha, principal secretary to Health Anurag Goel, president AMSA Dr. Nanigopal Saharia, general secretary AMSA Dr. Kanak Chandra Talukdar, assistant general secretary AMSA Dr. Mridul Bharati, lady representative AMSA Dr. Jaya Bodo and other senior officers of Health and Family Welfare department were present at the meeting.

