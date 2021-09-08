CM bats for hassle-free delivery of land-related services

Circle officers told to implement Mission Basundhara in a time-bound manner

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 7: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that people get their land-related works done without any hassle and all such files are cleared by October 6.

All supports would be provided to the circle officers to implement ‘Mission Basundhara’, a scheme for doorstep delivery of government services, in a time-bound manner, he said while addressing a two-day state-level conference organised by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Various issues regarding the implementation of Mission Basundhara from October 2, bottlenecks and infrastructural problems, manpower, internet services in fringe areas etc. were discussed in the conference.

The chief minister said that all support would be provided to the circle officers to implement Mission Basundhara in a time-bound manner and provide 10 services under the scheme to people for updating land records online, land mutation, conversion etc. He also informed that conducting a survey of non-cadastral villages is one of the prime objectives of the mission while going for complete digitisation of land records in the state by December 2023.

Stating that the state government is targeting to facilitate the common public to get their land related works done without coming to Circle Offices, he stated that the mission would fast-track the process of conversion of nearly 4 lakh Ek Sonia lands into Myadi Patta lands. People will be able to apply online for land mutation, updating of land records etc. alongwith registering their grievances online. Mission Basundhara will fast-track the disposal of such cases barring those with objections, he said.

The chief minister said middlemen must be eliminated from the system and the common public must be empowered to get their land related works done without hassle. Mission Basundhara is brought to make the functioning of Circle Offices clean and transparent and strict action would be taken against circle officers if middlemen are allowed in their offices, he said.

Revenue & Disaster Management minister Jogen Mohan, chief secretary Jishnu Barua, principal secretary of Revenue & Disaster Management Avinash Joshi, commissioner and secretary of Revenue & Disaster Management MS Manivannan, CEO of Assam State Disaster Management Authority GD Tripathi were present among others.