CM bats for strong vigil at inter-state border

COVID-19: Sonowal visits Srirampur screening camp

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 6: State chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said that in view of third phase of extended lockdown, the state government has directed all deputy commissioners across the state to enforce the lockdown following all advisories given by the Union Health ministry.

Interacting with local reporters here Sonowal said that the state government has taken steps to bring back the people of Assam stranded in different places of the country. He also informed them that the state government in close association with the district administrations of Kokrajhar and Dhubri has been taken adequate steps to screen the health of all passengers including transporters as the Chagolia and Srirampur gates bordering West Bengal.

Sonowal also said that all the departments in the state have been working day in day out to ensure health check-ups at all inter-state entry points of the state. Considering the volume of work being undertaken at Srirampur, he decided to visit the place to see and interact with the manpower engaged here to undertake screening along with other ancillary activities.

Giving the snapshots of all the steps that the state government has taken to keep COVID-19 under check in the state, Sonowal made it unequivocally clear that his government has taken all steps to ensure that no movement takes place from the interstate border without adequate screening for COVID-19.

He also said that the entire world is going through very crucial stage and therefore, people are going through immense problems. However, in order to defeat the virus, everybody has to follow the advisories of the health department.

Earlier, Sonowal directed the civil and police administration of Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts to put a spanner on the entry of people into Assam through Srirampur and Chagolia-Boxirhat gates and other vulnerable points without proper screening to aid state government’s perpetual efforts to beat the rise of COVID-19.

Visiting a screening camp adjacent to Srirampur gate at Gossaigaon sub-division in Kokrajhar on Wednesday to take stock of the situation, Sonowal said that the civil and police administration together should keep a tab on every entry point of districts to ensure that nobody can enter Assam without going through COVID-19 screening protocols.

Sonowal also asked police to keep a strict surveillance on some reported vulnerable points to thwart any design of unauthorised movement from the neighbouring state.

Dhubri deputy commissioner Anantlal Gyani informed the chief minister about the existence of 15 such vulnerable points, as he apprised the chief minister that he ensured deployment of CRPF, Assam Police personnel and Village Defence Parties (VDP) for round the clock surveillance. He also drew the attention of the chief minister that the district administration has set up a quarantine centre at an area adject to Chagolia Gate with all facilities to quarantine around one thousand people.

Meanwhile, Kokrajhar DC Partha Pratim Mazumdar informed the chief minister that the district administration has ensured constant monitoring along with Sonkosh river to rout any design of people sneaking into Assam swimming across the river.

He also said that adequate arrangements have been made to screen the health status of drivers, handymen and others coming to Assam through Srirampur Gate and maintained that strict instruction has been given to ensure that nobody can come in the state without going through mandatory screening. As many as 32,887 goods-laden trucks have entered the state during the lockdown period.

State social welfare minister Pramila Rani Brahma, MP Rajya Sabha Biswajit Daimary, MLAs Bimal Bora, Mrinal Saikia, Ashok Singhi, MajendraNarzary, former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, BTC principal secretary Siddhartha Singh, IGP Anurag Agarwala and host of others were present during chief minister’s visit.