CM dedicates 10 bedded ICU ward to the service of patients

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 18: During his day-long tour to Golaghat district, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicated a 10 bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital on Wednesday.

The new 10 bedded ICU ward has been built to augment health infrastructure to fight against Covid pandemic and to give critical care to the Covid positive patients of the district.

Sarma while inaugurating the ward said that the new state of the art ICU ward will be able to provide advanced and accessible health care facilities to the people of Golaghat. He also said the oxygen plant set up adjacent to the ICU ward will further boost critical care during odd hours.

The chief minister also thanked the PWD (Building) and Health department for their mutual coordination in giving shape to the ICU ward expeditiously.

State Health minister Keshab Mahanta, Finance minister Ajanta Neog, Agriculture minister Atul Bora, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, host of other dignitaries and senior government officials were also present during the occasion.

