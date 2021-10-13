CM distributes financial assistance to 17 mobile theatre groups

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 12: To help the mobile theatre groups to tide over the financial hardship caused by Covid-19 pandemic, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially distributed financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the producers of 17 nos. mobile theatre groups of the state in a programme held at No. 1 State Guest House, Koinadhora in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The chief minister handed over the financial assistance to the producers of Kohinoor, Bordoichila, Awahan, Sudarshan, Surjya, Itihas, Rajtilak, Natasurjya, Bhagyadevi, Pragjyotish, Suruj, Nayantara, Binapani, Matribhumi, Brindaban, Hengool and Chiranjib theatre groups.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Sarma said that mobile theatre is a rich heritage of the state and it enriches the cultural mosaic of Assam. He said that in order to keep the mobile theatre industry vibrant, there is a need to take joint efforts by the government and the theatre groups.

The chief minister said that during the last two years mobile theatre groups have been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic as no plays could be performed during this period in the state. As a result producers of the mobile theatre groups have incurred heavy loss and the people associated with the industry had to face tremendous challenges. However, recently the state government allowed the mobile theatre groups to stage plays maintaining Covid-19 protocol and already several groups have started performing. He further said that the state government during 2020-21 also has provided financial assistance to the tune of Rs 50,000 to 974 artists of mobile theatre groups as a mark of honour for their contributions to the cultural field of Assam.

Cultural affairs minister Bimal Bora and Govinda Rai Medhi on behalf of All Assam Mobile Theatre Producers Association also spoke on the occasion. MLA Jayanta Malla Baruah, additional chief secretary cultural affairs Paban Kumar Borthakur, director cultural affairs Kishor Thakuria and producers of mobile theatre groups were present in the programme.