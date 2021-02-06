CM distributes media fellowship, financial assistance to journalists

Sonowal presents appointment letters to newly recruited officers

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 6: Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal distributed media fellowship and one-time financial assistance to media persons of the state in a programme organized by the information and public relations department of the state government at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Saturday. On the occasion, he also presented appointment letters to the newly recruited officers and awards to best performing district and sub-divisional offices of the department.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Sonowal said that the information and public relations is an important department of the government and the officers of the department would have to play a proactive role in taking the message of the government schemes to the public. “They also have to take regular feedback of the government schemes being implemented for socio-economic upliftment of the people,” the chief minister said adding that the officers should also conduct in-depth study of the heritage, tradition, common beliefs and social system of their respective districts and sub-divisions.

Stating that both government and private sectors faced various challenges in the 21st century, the chief minister said that theI&PR officers must take up responsible initiatives to overcome the challenges. He also said that the Assam government undertook several schemes for the benefit of the journalists and urged them to play an important role in building better work culture in the State. The Chief minister also asked the newly appointed officers to perform their duties with sincerity and dedication.

Chief minister’s media adviser Hrishikesh Goswami while speaking on the occasion said that information is a power and the officers of the department would have to work with honesty and dedication to establish public relations by utilizing the resources available with them. He said that during the Covid-pandemic the journalists of the state played a very commendable role.

The media Adviser further said that the officers of I&PR department also sincerely served the people during the outbreak of Covid-19 and the government took up the initiative to recognize their performance.

While commissioner and secretary of I&PR department Preetom Saikia delivered the welcome address, Secretary of the department Neera Gogoi Sonowal, director Anupam Choudhury, editor of Sadin Anuradha Sarma Pujari, editor of Dainik Purvoday Ravi Sankar Ravi, deputy editor of Amar Asom Gautam Sarma, assistant editor of Dainik Asom Bitupon Borbora, senior journalist Baikuntha Nath Goswami, editor of Raijor Batori Bhupendra Nath Bhattacharjya and several other senior journalists and others were also present in the programme.