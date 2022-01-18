CM Eulogises Jyoti Prasad’s Contributions to Assamese Culture

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 17: “Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Bishnu Prasad Rabha and Phani Sarma ushered in a new era of Assamese cultural resurgence and galvanised the people with their creativity,” said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Their influence was all pervasive through their music, drama, writings and films, he said while attending the Silpi Divas programme organised by the Cultural Affairs Department at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra on Monday.

He also presented Silpi Award 2022 to eminent artistes Dr Aparna Bujarbaruah and Pulak Banerjee.

Moreover, he handed over Bishnu Rabha Award 2021 to painter and sculptor Sonaram Nath and folk artiste Dron Bhuyan, Natasurya Phani Sarma Award 2021 to dramatists Abinash Sarma and Upakul Bordoloi, Bir Raghav Moran Award 2021 to educationist and litterateur Dr Upen Rabha Hakasam.

He also presented the Silpi pension for the year 2021 to 50 selected persons.

Speaking at the programme, the chief minister congratulated all distinguished awardees and said that their achievements and accolades would inspire others to pursue cultural activities.

He said that Silpi Divas, organised to pay tributes to the doyen of Assamese culture Jyoti Prasad Agarwala on his death anniversary, is an opportune occasion to remember immense and unparalleled contributions of the doyen to Assam’s socio-cultural life.

Recalling Agarwala’s endeavours in filmmaking, poetry, music composition, writing and cultural activism, Sarma said that Agarwala took immense risk in making the first Assamese feature film ‘Joymoti’ which eventually paved the way for other filmmakers to script a new history and bring laurels to state with their films.

“Agarwala always spoke about the masses through his creations and inspired the Assamese youths against outside oppressors during the freedom struggle while making them believe in their strengths,” he said.

Stressing on the need to work for preservation of Assam’s language, literature and culture, the chief minister urged for following the ideals of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala to strongly represent Assam’s culture at the world stage.

He also spoke about how Agarwala could transcend the regional boundaries with universal appeal of his creations while strongly keeping the Assamese spirit intact.

Cultural Affairs minister Bimal Borah also spoke at the programme and recited a poem of Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala.

Handloom and Textiles minister U.G. Brahma, Rajya Sabha member Bhubaneswar Kalita and eminent artistes were present on the occasion.