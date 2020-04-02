CM for maintaining inter-state supply chain of medical products

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 2: Stating the state government’s preparedness to deal with COVID-19 cases in Assam, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday highlighted the need for uninterrupted maintenance of inter-state supply-chain of medical products from states where such products are manufactured to other states so that treatment of patients could be handled effectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country and various steps taken by state governments via video conference which was attended by chief ministers of all states of the country.

Informing the Prime Minister about new steps taken up by Assam government, Sonowal said that five new COVID-19 hospitals are planned at Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Lakhimpur, Silchar and Bongaigaon.

Besides, Medical Colleges are converted to COVID hospitals by diverting other patients to private hospitals for which the state government would bear expenses of such patients.

The chief minister also informed that AMCH, GMCH, SMCH, MMCH & Sonapur District Hospital have already been made functional and FAAMCH, TMCH, JMCH & Diphu Medical College are under process. Training for Doctors and paramedical staffs, 1000 bedded quarantine facility at Sarusajai Stadium and other interventions were also highlighted by the chief minister.

Moreover, Sonowal said that the state government in a bid to help the poor and needy took steps to cover 58 lakh families of the state by NFSA and to provide rice free of cost from 1st April onwards.

Apart from this, 5 lakh poor, destitute and homeless families who are presently not covered under NFSA are being provided Rs 1,000 per family and Rs 2,500 are being transferred to the bank accounts of six lakh marginal and small farm families under Chief Minister’s Krishi Sa Sajuli Yojana.

He also informed that Rs 1,000 will be transferred to the bank account of 2.78 lakh construction workers registered under Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. Further, the state government has also decided to transfer $2,000 to residents of the state who are stranded abroad for a month, he informed.

Regarding enforcement of lockdown in the state, Sonowal informed that State police machinery and para-military forces have been deployed to ensure complete compliance of the lockdown norms in the state. He also said that each minister has been assigned two districts to guide district administrations in their preparedness. Besides, he personally had visited 13 districts during last one week and health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also visited all the medical colleges, district hospitals to oversee preparedness.

Highlighting steps taken for migrant daily labours from other states who are stranded in Assam due to lockdown, the chief minister informed that they have been provided shelter and ration by the Assam government. Moreover, people from Assam who are stranded in other states due to lockdown, the Assam government has been providing necessary assistance like food, accommodation, medical support, transportation in coordination with Assam Bhawans and Assam Houses and concerned district administrations of those states, Sonowal said.

The chief minister also informed about steps taken for jail inmates during the lockdown period. He said that more than one thousand under trial prisoners have been released on PR bond as per the recommendation of High Power Committee, besides, arrangement of wards with quarantine facilities in every jail and medical check up for all jail inmates.