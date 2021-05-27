CM hails anti-Covid developer scientist Dr. Jubilee Purkayastha 

HT Correspondent

KARIMGANJ, May 26: Assam chief minister congratulated Dr. Jubilee Purkayastha, a scientist with the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences for her outstanding contributions in the development of anti-Covid drugs.

In a congratulatory letter to Dr. Purkayastha on Wednesday, chief minister Sarma, said, “Assam is really proud of you for your role in several scientific forums of the country. Your association with DRDO and your role as an active member of the team that developed anti-Covid drug 2-DG is your sacred privilege.”

The chief minister said that her initiative will be ‘very critical in empowering our fight against Covid-19’.

Congratulating Dr. Purkayastha on her wonderful feat, the chief minister said, “I thank you for your crucial role in research and development and hope that you will continue your services to bring many more laurels to our state.”

The chief minister also said that India is blessed with a young population brimming with new ideas, innovations and opportunities. “With its rich human resources, our country is typically poised to offer much to the world. The qualitative changes that our nation has witnessed in the past few years have been really praiseworthy. Innovation will drive our future and we are working dedicatedly to make our country an innovation hub,” he quipped.

It may be mentioned that Dr. Purkayastha hails from a nondescript village Mahishashan in South Assam’s Karimganj district close to India-Bangladesh border. The news of her remarkable achievement has made the people of her native village and the district as a whole euphoric.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner, Karimganj, Khageswar Pegu has congratulated Dr. Purkayastha and wished her success in all her future endeavours.