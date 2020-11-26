CM hands over Rs 20 lakh cheque to martyr Haradhan’s family

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 25: Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday visited the residence of martyr Haradhan Chandra Roy at Phutukibari-Medhipara in Dhubri district and offered floral tribute to the portrait of the martyr and spent time with the family members.

The chief minister also handed over a cheque worth Rs 20 lakh as financial assistance to the martyr’s family.

Later talking to media persons, Sonowal said, “The state is proud of the gallantry of martyr Haradhan Chandra Roy as he sets a rich example of patriotism. The sacrifice of the martyr will not go in vain as the state and the country as a whole is committed to work resolutely to the safety, security and development of the nation.”

“The sacrifice of Haradhan Chandra Roy will always remain a glaring example as the younger generation will continue to be inspired and work for the nation building,” he said.

He also informed that the state government would take necessary steps for providing employment to the martyr’s family.

MLA Ashok Kumar Singhi and Aswini Kumar Roy, DC and SP of Dhubri were also present during the chief minister’s visit.