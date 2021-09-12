CM holds meeting with FCI officials regarding paddy procurement

CM asks FCI to achieve the target of minimum 10 lakh MT paddy procurement from the state in next marketing season

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 11: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked FCI to achieve the target of minimum 10 lakh MT paddy procurement from the state in next marketing season.

He said this while attending a meeting with the officials of Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department and Food Corporation of India (FCI) regarding paddy procurement in the state during the upcoming marketing season.

He also asked FCI authorities to divide the paddy procurement centres horizontally all over the state to cover all major paddy producing pockets.

Sarma said that state government will provide all required logistic supports to the FCI including providing adequate storage infrastructures in all the districts.

He said that the state government will also allot sufficient lands to FCI for building godowns etc. wherever necessary. He directed FCS&CA department to provide all necessary supports to the Central agency in expediting paddy procurement from the farmers of the state.

Former Union minister and chairman, Assam Food & Civil Supply Corporation Rajen Gohain, principal secretary of FCS&CA Department Biswaranjan Samal, FCI executive director (HQ) Sudeep Singh and other senior officials of FCS&CA Department and FCI were present during the meeting.