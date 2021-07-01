CM in favour of online portal enabling unemployed youths to self-register 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 30: Assam chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday reviewed the functioning of the skill, employment and entrepreneurship department and directorate of employment & craftsman training at his conference hall at Janata Bhawan and issued several directions.

A detailed presentation of the activities of the department was also given at the beginning of the meeting.

For smoothening and simplifying the process of online registration of unemployed youths, Sarma directed the department to launch an online portal for facilitating free of cost registration linking their AADHAAR numbers. He also directed to include the option to delete one’s name in the portal by the registered job seekers after finding employment. Similarly, there must be provision of auto deletion of names if the registered candidates do not renew their registration within stipulated time, he added. He also directed to make the six under construction ITIs in the state functional at the earliest while taking steps for creating required new posts there. He also issued instructions to appoint a vice chancellor at the Assam Skill University soon to expedite activities of the university.

The chief minister instructed officials to take steps by the ITIs to impart vehicle driving training to 5,000 youths in the state in convergence with the transport department.

Skill, employment and entrepreneurship department minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, principal secretary to the chief minister Samir Kumar Sinha, principal secretary of skill, employment and entrepreneurship department K.K. Dwivedi were also present in the meeting.