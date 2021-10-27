CM in Thowra LAC again for Sushanta, addresses five rallies

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Oct 26: In his second round of election campaigning trip to Thowra LAC for the BJP candidate Sushanta Borgohain, the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday addressed five election rallies in Tengapani School Field, Gohainbari TE Field, Nitaipukhuri HS Field, Maharani Lakhimipathar and Palengi High School Field.

Sarma, while addressing the voters in Gohainbari said that some voters voted for Sushanta five months back when they thought that the Congress might form the next government.

But now since the BJP will stay in power for the next four and half years, there is no reason why they should go for the Congress again and majority of them, he hoped, will vote for Sushanta again on the Lotus symbol in the interest of the development of the constituency.

The BJP-led government, the chief minister said, will be the sole responsible party for the developmental works in the constituency like a new bridge over the Dihing river at Itakhuli, widening the Bamrajabari-Nitai road, construction of a road-cum-embankment from Dihing Vekuri Chapori, Liebeel to Rajabari.

The BJP-AGP government, he said, stood by the people in the hours of crisis during the Covid-19 pandemic and will remain with them throughout their tenure and hence he has been meeting and interacting with people of numerous villages in the state.

Castigating the Congress, the chief minister said that their job is to raise objections everywhere and when he declared that a medical college would be set up in Thowra LAC, the Congress raised objections to it in New Delhi as well. About Akhil Gogoi, the chief minister said that Gogoi can issue land pattas to the people only on planet Mars, not here in Thowra and Mariani.