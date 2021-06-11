CM inaugurates 300 bedded Covid Care Hospital at Sarusajai 

1000 PICUs to strengthen children health care infrastructure

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 10: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicated a 300 bedded Covid Care Hospital at Sarusajai in Guwahati to the service of the people in the presence of health minister Keshab Mahanta on Thursday.

It coincided with the 30-days of completion of the state government.

The new hospital built in association with DRDO, government of India with a project cost of Rs. 21.46 crore will act as an annexe to Guwahati Medical College & Hospital. Oil India Limited and ICICI Bank have extended financial support to the tune of Rs. 2 crore and 1.5 crore respectively for accomplishment of the project.

The chief minister on the occasion also inaugurated a 20-bed ICU & 32 oxygen supported beds at Kalapahar Covid Care Hospital, which will also be an annexe to GMCH.

Sarma termed the inauguration of the new Covid Care Hospital a decisive move in the fight against Covid-19. He also thanked DRDO for setting up the hospital within a record period of around 20 days and for having been a generous partner in this critical project.

The chief minister further mentioned it as a fine example of centre-state collaboration and collective spirit of the government of Assam and people of the state.

Saying that the hospital will have a life span of five years, which can be further extended with minimum infrastructure boost up Himanta informed that there will be 100 ICU beds available in the hospital and oxygen facility could also be made available in another 200 beds. Moreover, a liquid oxygen tank has been set up to provide a continuous supply of oxygen to patients which shall be refilled weekly, the chief minister added.

“Treatment of Covid patients will be gradually reduced at MMCH and Singimari hospital and patients will be taken care of at GMCH and the Covid Care Hospital at Sarusajai,” he said.

Himanta said that during the last 30 days, 465 ICU beds including beds with ventilation facility, 2,684 oxygen supported beds were added in the medical institutions. Moreover, 200 ICU beds at GMCH will be made functional in the next ten days; he informed, adding that the government is working to set up at least 15 ICU beds in every district hospital.

Himanta urged DRDO to consider setting up makeshift housing facilities in different parts of the state so that flood affected people could take shelter there.

The chief minister also said that vaccination has been intensified to cover all categories of people above 18. He felt that the centre providing free vaccines to the state from June 21 would be of great help. He also informed that 1,000 Paediatric Intensive Care Units (PICU) will be set up to strengthen health infrastructure for children needing critical treatment and there is no need for panic among people about the third wave of the pandemic.