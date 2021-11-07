CM inaugurates Oxygen PSA plant at Swargadeo Siu-Ka-Pha Multispecialty Hospital 

CM holds meeting with police officers of Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 6: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with the police officers of Sivasagar and Charaideo districts at Siu-Ka-Pha conference hall of DC office, Sivasagar and took stock of the law and order situation of the districts on Saturday.

Taking strong note of unauthorised persons writing FIR at police stations, the chief minister directed to take urgent steps to make the police stations free from such middlemen or professional FIR writers. He also asked to clear all unsettled cases pending since March 2020 or earlier within March 31st next year.

Stressing on filing post mortem reports within 72 hours, the chief minister directed to develop better coordination between DC, SP and joint director of health services. Sarma further directed officials to apply appropriate sections of IPC or Cr.PC against each FIR and instructed them to apply non-bailable sections in case of heinous crimes and filing charge-sheet within three months.

Moreover, the CM asked the officials to organise a conference to review crimes in the districts every month and intensify ongoing operations against drugs. He also directed to ensure timely disposal of PVR and passport verification reports, besides ensuring that no poor people are harassed by police.

Minister of Education Ranoj Pegu, minister of Revenue & Disaster Management Jogen Mohan, MPs Topon Kumar Gogoi and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLA Dharmeswar Konwar, newly elected MLA of Thowra Sushanta Borgohain, DIG Jitmal Doley, Sivasagar DC Megha Nidhi Dahal, SP Rakesh Roshan, SP Charaideo Amitabh Basumatary and OCs of all police stations of both the districts were present.

Later, Sarma visited Swargadeo Siu-Ka-Pha multi-specialty hospital at Rajabari in Sivasagar district and inaugurated an Oxygen PSA plant, an ONGC CSR initiative at the hospital. The chief minister also inaugurated a special scheme of the hospital “Siu-ka-pha Sanjeevani” during the program. Under this scheme, the hospital will keep 100 oxygen concentrators available for use of common patients having post-Covid complications.

Sarma also inspected the Covid ward of the hospital and took stock of the treatment facilities. During the visit, hospital authorities apprised the chief minister about various facilities available in the hospital and their future plans.

Minister of Education Ranoj Pegu, minister of Revenue & DM Jogen Mohon, MPs Topon Kumar Gogoi and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLA Dharmeswar Konwar, newly elected MLA of Thowra Sushanta Borgohain, Ex-MLAs Kushal Duwari and Nabanita Handique, CEO of Swargadeo Siu-ka-pha multi- specialty hospital Dr. Prakash Kolnoorkar and host of other dignitaries were present during the visit.

Sarma also held a meeting at Jorhat Circuit House with the police officials of Jorhat district and reviewed the law and order situation. The CM directed to ensure regular police patrolling at sensitive areas of the district.

Minister of Education Dr. Ranoj Pegu, MPs Topon Kumar Gogoi and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, DIG Jitmal Doley, DC Ashok Kumar Barman, SP Ankur Jain, all OCs of the Police Stations of Jorhat district were present during the meeting