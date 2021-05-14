CM meets ULFA-I hostage Ritul Saikia’s wife

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 13: During his visit to Majuli, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday met the wife of Ritul Saikia, one of the ONGC employees abducted by the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

Sarma met Saikia’s wife and brother at Majuli circuit house in the presence of Titabor MLA Bhaskarjyoti Barua.

The chief minister assured them that all the efforts have been taken by the state government to rescue the ONGC employee.

The two other employees abducted by the militants were rescued by the security forces following a gunfight with the abductors in Nagaland bordering Myanmar.