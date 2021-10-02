CM on base laying spree in Dibrugarh 

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Oct 1: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday laid the foundation stone of a 938-metre-long flyover in Dibrugarh town. The flyover will link Convoy Road to the National Highway-37.

The flyover will be constructed under State Owned Priority Development (SOPD-G) programme against a proposed budget of Rs 49.21 crore. The completion time of the project has been fixed at 30 months.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of a foot over bridge at Dibrugarh University. The foot over bridge over NH-37 at Dibrugarh University will be constructed under SOPD-G programme against a proposed budget of Rs. 621.84 lakh.

The state government will sanction an additional fund of Rs 3 crore for escalator facility in the foot overbridge.

He also announced that a state-of-art convention hall will be built in Dibrugarh while the Dibrugarh central jail will be relocated and a Kalakshetra will be constructed at the site. He also announced the upgradation of the Dibrugarh district library and auditorium.

“A fully equipped convention hall will be set up at Dibrugarh so that national level conventions can be organised. Presently, most of the national level conventions are organised in Guwahati because of non-availability of such halls in other districts. The state government will provide whatever financial assistance required for the same,” he said.

The chief minister also reviewed the construction work of the Multi Disciplinary Sports Complex at Khanikar and directed officials to ensure its timely completion. The NLCPR funded sports complex will have an athletics zone, indoor stadium, swimming pool, practice ground and outdoor courts.

While interacting with media persons, Sarma said, “The existing Central Jail at Dibrugarh proposed to be shifted to the outskirts of the town. A Kalashetra is proposed to be set up at the existing location of Central Jail, Dibrugarh.”

Sarma said, “Dibrugarh should compete with Guwahati. We wish to upgrade the Dibrugarh Municipal Board to a Municipal Corporation better than Guwahati so that the town can be developed with better future planning.

The District Library and Auditorium of Dibugarh should be of top end. The Library and Auditorium of Dibrugarh should be better than the Auditorium of Shankardev Kalashetra of Guwahati. The Auditorium should be designed along with a digital & conventional library,”.

“I have given the responsibilities to Dibrugarh MLA Prashanta Phukan along with Dibrugarh MP, Union minister Rameswar Teli and Dibrugarh DC Pallav Gopal Jha to initiate these projects. There will be no financial constraints for the same,” said the chief minister during his visit.