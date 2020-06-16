CM pays tribute to Swahid Kushal Konwar on 77th death anniversary

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 15: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal attended the 77th death anniversary programme of martyr Kushal Konwar organised by Kamrup (metro) district administration in association with Kamrup Jila Mukti Jujarau Sanmilan at Nehru Park in the city.

The chief minister offered floral tributes to the martyr at the low-key event. Later speaking to the media, the chief minister said that people of the state must commit to uphold the age old peace, unity and harmony among various sections of society following Swahid Kushal Konwar’s ideals.

Urging the people to work for the greater interest of the society and inspire the young generation to work for the country’s development, Sonowal stressed on the need to inculcate a patriotic spirit to sacrifice everything for safeguarding the country’s interest following the ideals of Kushal Konwar.

Referring to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘sabka sath, sabka vikash, sabka viswas’ motto, the chief minister said that the state government was making all efforts to bring development to the state and he expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their unstinted support and cooperation to the government in this regard.

Swahid Kushal Konwar’s example would always keep inspiring the people of Assam to make the state developed, he said. Guwahati Development Department Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya, DC Kamrup Metro Biswajit Pegu, President of Kamrup Jila Mukti Jujarau Sanmilan Krishna Lahkar along with other dignitaries were present on the occasion.