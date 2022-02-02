CM Releases Book on Oil India’s Rich History

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 1: Chief minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma released a corporate book of Oil India Ltd. titled ‘Oil India – The Pipeline Saga’ on Tuesday here in the presence of an august gathering of OIL’s Senior Management and author Padma Shri Arup Kr. Dutta.

The voluminous book dives deep into the birth and journey of India’s pioneering cross-country pipeline constructed from Naharkatiya in Upper Assam to Barauni in Bihar over a distance of 1,158 km for transporting crude oil produced in Upper Assam field to the newly constructed public sector refineries at Guwahati and Barauni during 1960’s.

‘Oil India – The Pipeline Saga’ seeks to chronicle the titanic efforts that went into the construction of the pipeline, at that time the second longest in Asia, and the first to be fully automated.

Written with the lay reader in mind, it delineates the arduous and often hazardous survey of the pipeline’s route, which traversed Assam, West Bengal and Bihar, and passed through some of the most hostile terrains in India, crossing 78 major rivers including the mighty Brahmaputra.

Apart from the painstaking task of acquiring land from hundreds of small farmers without being subjected to litigations, the proponents of the pipeline had to devise new technologies suited to the tropical environment in which it was laid. An international community of technicians, engineers and other personnel, from India, Britain, Germany and Italy, had worked shoulder to shoulder to fashion this marvel of a pipeline.

Excellence in project management can be observed from the timeline – planning for the pipeline commenced in 1958, construction started in November 1960, commissioned up to Guwahati refinery in April 1962, made operationally ready till Barauni Refinery in February 1963. While chronicling the construction of the Oil India Pipeline Project, this book also dwells on its legacy.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sarma appreciated the efforts of Oil India Limited to document & archive the Pipeline history, which is much required for our future generation & for the people of Assam. He also viewed that this book would help aspiring students who are interested in studying the technical aspects of the Pipelines and Hydrocarbon sector.

He mentioned that the Pipeline, OIL’s technological marvel of the 1960s, established its superior technology at that point of time which speaks of high-end credentials and capacity building by Oil India Limited during the 1960s despite extreme adverse geological conditions.

SC Mishra, chairman & managing director, OIL mentioned that the company has been serving the nation through continuous technological upgradation in the Hydrocarbon sector and Pipeline, which is a major contributor for the OIL’s success journey. The Pipeline has major potential in Northeast India with possible expansion.

Pankaj Goswami, director (Operations), OIL elaborated the journey of Pipeline since inception and stated that a major expansion plan of the Pipeline is underway adopting the most sophisticated and upgraded technology. The Pipeline of OIL has already established its well laid network from Upper Assam through the entire state of Assam, Bengal up to Barauni in Bihar. This pipeline has been playing the pivotal role in connecting major oil fields, pumping stations and refineries of Northeast.