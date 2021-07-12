CM reviews Covid-19 situation of nine districts through video conference 

District admin directed to strictly enforce containment measures

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 11: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a comprehensive review of Covid-19 pandemic situation of nine districts of the state which have reported high positivity rates through video conference with DCs, SPs and other senior health officials in the presence of health minister Keshab Mahanta from Janata Bhawan on Sunday. The districts which were reviewed by the chief minister included Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup (Metro), Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Sivasagar .

After a detailed review of the present pandemic situation of the districts, Sarma expressed concern over a section of people violating containment guidelines, which has triggered further spread of the virus. He asked the DCs to identify assembly points in the urban areas, villages and tea gardens and strictly enforce containment measures in the districts.

In this regard, the chief minister directed the DCs and SPs to extensively move around the district to ensure strict enforcement besides sector-wise allotment of duties among magistrates for monitoring. He also asked to conduct monitoring through drones to identify places where people are coming out in large numbers so that necessary steps could be taken. He further directed to undertake round the clock monitoring of district borders and roads to stop any trespass apart from intensifying vaccination in the districts.

The chief minister further directed to entrust senior officers to visit the villages where assembly of people are taking place in markets to dissuade them from coming out and ensuring that shops remain shut in the locality in case the district is under total containment. He also said that circle officers with the help of gaon buras will sensitise people in the villages so that they abstain from organising family functions where sizable numbers of people take part leading to further spread of the virus.

Stating that hooch manufacturing units have emerged as major hotspots of Covid-19 infection, the chief minister directed the DCs and SPs to take steps for dismantling all such units to stop further spread of the virus. Moreover, underlining the need for more awareness among people, Sarma directed to carry out extensive awareness generation activities to sensitise people in the villages and tea gardens.

Principal secretary to the chief minister Samir Kumar Sinha, principal secretary of health department Anurag Goel, NHM mission director Dr. Lakshmanan S and other senior officers were also present in the video conference.