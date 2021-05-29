CM reviews implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 28: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a comprehensive review of the Central government’s flagship scheme ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ with officials of the public health engineering department (PHED) in a meeting held at his office conference room at Janata Bhawan on Friday and stressed on ensuring sustainability of the water supply schemes which are being implemented under the mission.

It is noteworthy that Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

The chief minister while saying that pipes laid for water supply by the department are very crucial for sustainability of the mission, directed to revisit the implementation framework of PHED schemes and draw up a maintenance policy clearly specifying the type of items to be used, implementation strategy and operational mechanism for the assets to be created under the mission.

Further saying that overground water channels used for piped water supply schemes keep changing leading to dysfunction of many schemes, Sarma also asked to carry out scientific study prior to execution of schemes apart from doing quality control study.

The chief minister also asked to immediately recruit the manpower necessary for success of the mission besides adopting innovative ways to make the PHED schemes sustainable. He also directed to convene zonal meetings with contractors to facilitate them for speedy implementation of schemes.

PHED and P&RD minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, additional chief secretary S Abbasi, principal secretary to CM Samir Kumar Sinha, commissioner & secretary PHED Akashdeep and other senior officers were present in the meeting.