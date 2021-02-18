CM reviews PM’s visit preparations

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 18: Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday visited Silapathar in Dhemaji to take stock of the preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the place on February 22. Sonowal was accompanied by MP Pradan Barua, MLAs Bhuban Pegu and Dr. Ranuj Pegu, DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, DC and SP Dhemaji along with top officials of various departments.

The chief minister directed the officials of concerned departments to ensure completion of preparation work for the programme on time where Modi would inaugurate several development schemes. He instructed the officials to ensure hassle free experience for the public coming to attend the meeting so that they do not have to face any problem regarding drinking water, sanitation, communication etc.