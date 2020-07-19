CM reviews security for COVID +ve jail inmates

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 18: Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday directed the home department officials to constitute a committee in each district to study and make recommendations for strengthening security arrangements at health facilities to be put in place during treatment of COVID positive jail inmates.

Sonowal in a meeting that held at his official residence at Kharghuli asked the officials to set up a three member committee in each district including an additional deputy commissioner, additional superintendent of police and superintendent of jail. He also directed the officials to take expeditious measures for implementation of the recommendations of the committees in the districts.

It may be mentioned that out of 31 jails in Assam, COVID positive cases are reported from 7 jails so far.

The chief minister while reviewing the steps taken for setting up a separate COVID Care Centre at Guwahati Central Jail, asked the principal secretary of health to expeditiously implement the same.

The principal secretary of health Sameer Sinha informed the chief minister about the jail inmates who are tested COVID positive and steps taken for their treatment. The Inspector of Prisons apprised the chief minister about the security arrangements being made for jail inmates.