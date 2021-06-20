CM stresses on completion of Tinsukia Civil Hospital extension work

HT Correspondent

TINSUKIA, June 19: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his Upper Assam tour on Saturday visited Tinsukia and reviewed the flood preparedness and Covid-19 situation and management strategy of the Tinsukia district administration in a meeting with DC, SP and other senior officials held at DC office conference hall in Tinsukia.

After detailed review, the chief minister directed the district administration to immediately find out the vulnerable areas of the district affected by flood with special focus on Doom Dooma town and expeditiously carry out flood protection activities. He also stressed on early completion of embankment strengthening works to mitigate the impact of flood.

Sarma, while reviewing Covid-19 situation and health infrastructure of the district, asked the PWD to complete the ongoing extension works of Tinsukia Civil Hospital at the earliest so that the number of ICU beds can be increased in the hospital.

He also asked the health department to install 5 ICU beds at Digboi Civil Hospital apart from 5 numbers of dialysis machines for treatment of patients with acute nephrological problems in consultation with the National Health Mission.

Sarma, while reviewing the vaccination status of the district, directed the district administration to carry out the vaccination drive intensively in a mission mode with special focus on tea garden people and areas having high density of population.

Union minister of state for food processing industries Rameswar Teli, agriculture minister Atul Bora, tea tribes welfare minister Sanjay Kishan, MLAs Suren Phukan, Bhaskar Sarma, Teros Gowala, Binod Hazarika, Chakradhar Gogoi, Punakan Baruah and Taranga Gogoi were also present in the meeting.