CM stresses on flow of water data collection of all rivers to pre-empt flood 

Himanta sets a 75-day target for complete vaccination of Dhemaji district

HT Correspondent

DHEMAJI, June 21: In view of the flood situation looming large in Dhemaji, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday reviewed the flood preparedness of the district administration.

During the same meeting he also took stock of the Covid-19 situation as well as its management strategy adopted by the district administration in Dhemaji in presence of ministers Ranuj Pegu and Sanjay Kishan and MLA Bhuban Pegu.

Dhemaji being a very flood prone district, the chief minister made several directions to the district administrations. During the meeting Sarma directed the district administration to collect data of all downstream rivers flowing from Arunachal Pradesh as well as rainfall data which would be helpful to them to pre-empt and negotiate with the flood and carry out relief and rehabilitation exercises.

In a bid to reduce the plight of the people suffering from flood, Sarma asked the revenue and disaster management department to explore feasibility for setting up fixed pedestal shelters on the high-rise platforms in consultation with DRDO. He also asked the district administration on the necessity of complete mapping of the roads vulnerable to flood and take immediate redressal for the repair of roads and restore communication. He at the same time called for extraordinary efforts on the part of district administration and other stakeholders for mitigating the impacts of flood.

Sarma asked the deputy commissioner P. Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy to ensure vaccination to all government officials immediately so that they can render their services during flood. He also asked the health department to go for complete inoculation of the Anganwadi helpers and workers on priority basis. Sarma gave a target to achieve complete vaccination of Dhemaji within 75 days. He also visited a model vaccination centre at Dhemaji Town.

Sarma on the other hand asked the deputy commissioner to expeditiously earmark land for setting up of a medical college in Dhemaji. He also stressed on developing Dhemaji as a dairy hub. He directed the animal husbandry and veterinary department to prepare a value chain network for dairy production and processing in Dhemaji. He also stressed on the need of using the method of artificial insemination of cows to enhance the quality of breed.