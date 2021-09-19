CM takes stock of construction of Silchar Bypass

Himanta pays homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 18: Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma who is on a two -day tour to Barak Valley, visited the construction site of Mini Secretariat of Barak Valley being constructed at Srikona in Silchar.

Sarma besides inspecting the construction works took stock of other peripheral works being undertaken at the construction site.

Visiting the construction site, Sarma stated that the Government of Assam for the construction of the Mini Secretariat has already earmarked and sanctioned Rs. 116 crore and the work will be completed in three years. He said that the Mini Secretariat besides helping in disposing of the administrative works will help the people belonging to Barak Valley in saving their precious time which they otherwise would require for coming to Guwahati. The Mini Secretariat will also help in implementing government schemes and programmes without any encumbrances.

Forest and Environment minister Parimal Suklabaidya, MPs Dr. Rajdeep Roy, Pallab Lochan Das, MLAs Deepayan Chakraborty, Mihir Kanti Shome and Kaushik Roy were present during the chief minister’s visit to the construction site.

Later, the chief minister took stock of the works of Silchar Bypass being constructed connecting Silchar-Aizawl NH 306 and Silchar-Karimganj NH 37. He also discussed with the officials of NHIDCL and PWD (NH) and asked them to complete the works fast for the interests of the people of Barak valley.

Sarma on reaching Silchar on Saturday first paid rich floral tributes to the statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Rangpur and remembered the former’s Prime Minister’s great role for the development of the nation and welfare of all sections of the people.