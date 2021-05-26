CM under fire for comment on Akhil’s health

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 25: Reacting sharply to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remark on the health condition of Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday said such a statement on the health condition of an opposition leader who was not even present in the house was highly insensitive, undignified and unbecoming of a person who is occupying the highest position in the state.

The chief minister during his address in the state assembly on Monday cited doctors as saying Akhil Gogoi had psychological issues. He also said that if the Raijor Dal president was healthy enough to come to the assembly, he should ideally be in jail and not in the hospital.

Gogoi, one of the most vocal anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act activists in the state was imprisoned in December, 2019 on charges of sedition and inciting violence leading to deaths. But he has been in a paid cabin of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for the past four months.

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had granted him permission for the oath-taking ceremony.

“The chief minister’s statement is extremely unparliamentary and inappropriate,” APCC president and Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora said in a statement here.

“The Congress expressed its concern at the denigrating statement of the chief minister on mental health especially when society has been fighting against stigma on mental health issues,” Bora said.

“Whether Akhil Gogoi should be in jail or in a hospital or whether he is fit enough to be present in assembly is to be decided by the court as the matter is subjudice,” said Bobbeeta Sharma, chairperson, media department, APCC.

Meanwhile, Raijor Dal has also slammed the chief minister for ‘disrespectful remarks’ on its president’s mental health. “His remark suggesting Akhil Gogoi as mentally unstable is unbecoming of a chief minister, who also resorted to lies to prevent our president from attending the inaugural session of the Assembly,” Raijor Dal working president Bhasco De Saikia said.