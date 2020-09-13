CM urges younger generation to study the life and works of Brajanath Sarma

CM presents Silpi Sainik Brajanath Sarma Award 2020 to renowned artist Rina Bora

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 12: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal presented ‘Silpi Sainik Brajanath Sarma Award 2020’ to renowned actor of mobile theatre and Assamese cinema Rina Bora in a programme held at Sarbhog in Barpeta district today. The award carries a citation, angabastra, a sarai and cheque of Rs. 2 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion chief minister Sonowal said that Natyasarjya Brajanath Sarma was a reformer who as an artist worked hard to uphold the dignity of women in society. As a pioneer he introduced the performance of women characters in dramas by women in the State. Sonowal said that following the foot steps of the revolutionary artist, people of the State would have to strive hard to build a stronger Assam giving due importance to women power.

Stating that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in bid to give women power a major boost introduced schemes like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padao’ which have been successful in ensuring safety of women and upholding their dignity. He said that the entire nation today realises the worth of the Prime Minister’s initiatives and the State governments have also taken up various projects to strengthen women power.

Underlining the contribution of Brajanath Sarma in India’s freedom struggle, chief minister Sonowal observed that the artist exemplifies the true spirit of nationalism which is so important for every individual to contribute in the nation building process. He therefore urged the younger generation to study the life and works of Brajanath Sarma to understand his contributions and vision as well as to draw inspiration from him.

Appreciating the awardee Rina Bora, chief minister Sonowal said that the people of the State acknowledges her tremendous contribution in the field of mobile theatre and Assamese cinema. Chief Minister Sonowal in the same vein urged the artist community of the State to glorify the ideals and contributions of Silpi Sainik Brajanath Sarma within and outside the State.

Further speaking about the rising trend of coronavirus infection in the state, the chief minister said that the present situation is worrisome for everyone. He however said that people of the State would have to resolutely fight against the virus while at the same time working to build the State’s economy. Moreover saying that availing the ‘online class’ facility is not feasible for every student, the Chief Minister urged the teachers to interact with each and every student of their institution over phone to boost their mental state. He also called upon the people of the State to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols.

Awardee Rina Bora while sharing her feelings said that she was deeply moved by the award and thanked the State government for presenting the same to her. She also recalled the contribution of Brajanath Sarma in the field of Assamese drama and particularly his contribution to open the field for women performers in the State, besides highlighting the influence of Natasurya Phani Samra, Chandra Choudhury etc. in her theatre career.

Minister of State (i/c) for Cultural Affairs Department Naba Kumar Doley, Chairman of Housefed and MLA of Sarbhog LAC Ranjeet Kumar Dass and Chief Minister’s Media Adviser Hrishikesh Goswami also delivered speech on the occasion. While Barpeta DC Munindra Nath Sarma explained the objective of the programme, the welcome speech was delivered by Secretary of Cultural Affairs Department Madhurima Baruah Sen. Director of Cultural Affairs Bishnu Kamal Bora, several prominent artist of the State and other dignitaries were present in the programme.

On the occasion, chief minister Sonowal also released a book written by one of the Directors of APDCL Sankar Das.

Earlier, chief minister Sonowal inaugurated ‘Braja Sadan’, a building constructed with an amount of Rs. 50 lakh under untied fund of the State government in memory of Silpi Sainik Brajanath Sarma. Chief Minister Sonowal also interacted with several artists and representatives of All Assam Gaon Burha Association at ‘Braja Sadan’.