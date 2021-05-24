CM visits Basistha cremation ground, takes stock of beautification project 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 23: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited Basistha cremation ground and took stock of progress of the beautification project implemented there under the aegis of Basistha Ashram management committee, cremation ground management committee and CMD of Prag News channel.

Sarma visited the pond which has been developed at the ground as part of the project. He also took stock of the special arrangements put in place for cremation of bodies of the Covid-19 patients.

Later talking to media persons, the chief minister said that Basistha Ashram management committee, cremation ground management committee and CMD of Prag News channel Sanjiv Narain have taken special steps for beautification of Basistha cremation ground. He also informed that the state government would take steps in a planned way for regaining the natural beauty of Basistha Ashram.

Kamrup (Metro) DC Biswajit Pegu and CMD of Prag News channel Sanjiv Narain were also present during the visit of the chief minister.