CM visits Bhuragaon; talks to parents of minor girl

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, June 25: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday visited Bhuragaon in Morigaon district and took stock of the investigation into the incident where a nine-year old girl was molested and murdered on June 20.

Sarma asked superintendent of police (SP) of Morigaon Aparna Natarajan to nab the culprits and hand them exemplary punishment as per law of the land.

Sarma also talked to the parents of the unfortunate girl, empathised with them and assured them that culprits will not be spared as a massive manhunt is underway for their arrest.

The chief minister also asked the SP to take all possible steps and handle the case in such a manner so that the perpetrators of the heinous crime can be tried and it acts as a deterrent against commission of crime against women.

“Every life is precious. What happened at Bhuragaon in Morigaon district to a religious minority minor girl was really very unfortunate. I assured the parents of the girl that the perpetrators of the crime will not be spared,” Sarma said.

MP Dilip Saikia, Morigaon MLA Ramakanta Deuri and Lahorighat MLA Dr. Asif Mohammad Nazar, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and other top officers of civil and police administrations were present during the chief minister’s visit.