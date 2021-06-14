CM visits families of late MLAs Majendra Narzary and Leho Ram Boro

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 13: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited the residence of late MLA of Gossaigaon Majendra Narzary, who passed away recently and interacted with the family members.

Chief minister Sarma conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family and also offered floral tribute at the samadhi of the late legislator.

While interacting with the media persons during his visit, Sarma said that late Narzary was a dedicated social worker and committed politician and always worked for the welfare of the people. The chief minister termed the death of Narzary an irreparable loss for the socio-political life of Assam.

BTC chief Pramod Boro and Kokrajhar West MLA Rabiran Narzary and Kokrajhar East MLA Lawrence Islary were also present during the visit of the chief minister.

Later on Sunday, Sarma also visited the residence of late MLA of Tamulpur Leho Ram Boro along with BTC chief Pramod Boro and interacted with the family members and extended his profound sympathy. Sarma also offered floral tribute at the portrait of the late MLA.

Further while talking to media persons during his visit, the chief minister said that late Boro was committed to the cause of public welfare and dedicatedly worked for overall development of Tamulpur and termed his death a big loss for the state.