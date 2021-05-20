CM visits police hq, bats for police modernisation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 19: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asked director general of Assam Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to prepare a blueprint for modernisation with a target to bring about fundamental changes to police within five years.

Sarma visited the Assam Police headquarters here and interacted with the DGP, all ADGPs and IGPs on a whole gamut of issues including police modernisation.

Sarma said that as part of the modernisation of the police forces, the government will push for transparent recruitment for absorbing the youth into all levels of the police forces.

He also said that the recruitment in the police forces will be carried out as part of the government’s commitment of recruiting one lakh youth in government departments.

Interacting with media persons, Sarma said the state government has been working to rationalise the police stations across the state with regard to the demands.

Sarma said plans are on the anvil to reduce pressure on the police forces. Regarding the allegations on syndicate, Sarma said that if there is a report of syndicate doing the rounds in the state, the matter should be brought immediately to the attention of the DGP for the police to take a remedial step instantly.

The chief minister also said that transfer and posting will be exclusively dealt with on the basis of performance and everybody will be given a fair treatment in this regard.