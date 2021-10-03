CM warns against corrupt practices

Mission Basundhara launched to streamline land revenue services



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 2: Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched Mission Basundhara at a programme organised by Revenue and Disaster Management Department at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

Terming the launching of ‘Mission Basundhara’ as a historic and decisive step for streamlining land revenue services and facilitating easy access to public for their land related works, the chief minister asserted that the Mission would eliminate middleman from the system and unnecessary visits to government offices while empowering the public to resolve their land-related issues online, in a hassle-free manner.

Urging circle officers to work dedicatedly for making the Mission a success, the chief minister asserted that nearly 700 land brokers have been arrested as a precursor to this Mission so that middlemen are eliminated from the system.

“Now the circle officers must take up the responsibility to implement this programme with integrity and dedication. This Mission is an opportunity for all Assam civil service officers to set an example of public service for the generations to come,” he said.

He also informed that Rs. 1 crore would be provided to each circle office for rebuilding the offices while required vehicles and necessary logistics support would also be provided. A total of Rs 225 crore would be spent on the implementation of the programme and the Mission would be able to rebuild all lost land records of the state, he said.

Stating that inaction is the biggest crime, Dr. Sarma warned government employees against complacency, negligence or corrupt practices in implementation of the Mission.

Securing land rights of indigenous population is the prime objective of the Mission and the public, specially poor and disadvantaged sections, must be facilitated to get their land related works done through Mission Basundhara, added the chief minister.

Revenue and Disaster Management Department minister Jogen Mohan also spoke at the programme which was attended by chief secretary Jishnu Barua, principal secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Avinash Joshi, principal secretary to the chief minister Samir Kumar Sinha, CEO ASDMA G.D Tripathi, commissioner Revenue and Disaster Management M.S. Manivannan among others.

