CM warns strict action against panchayats for corrupt practices

CM launches ‘Swa-nirbhar Naari: Atmanirbhar Asom’ scheme

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 8: Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched “Swa-nirbhar Naari: Atmanirbhar Asom” scheme in a bid to empower the economically disadvantaged women of the state in a programme organised by Panchayat & Rural Development Department at Chandrapur in Kamrup (Metro) district on Thursday.

The new scheme aims to create more than 3.72 lakh sustainable individual and 822 community assets benefitting around four lakh families in first phase under MGNREGA with convergence of schemes of various state government departments and missions including Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission, Agriculture & Horticulture, Fishery, Environment & Forest, Handloom & Textiles, Sericulture, Veterinary & Animal Husbandry etc. In case of individual asset creation, five identified activities would be implemented across all Development Blocks. For community asset creation, 20 activities would be implemented in selected Development Blocks. Moreover, monitoring committees from panchayats upto state level would be constituted for effective implantation of the scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that many women personalities like Sati Joymati, Sati Sadhani, Kanaklata Baruah, Mangri Orang, Indira Miri etc. exemplified women power in the state. He said that women of the state are very hardworking and urged them to show utmost commitment in implementing the scheme.

Underlining the role of PRI representatives in ensuring effective implementation of the scheme, the chief minister called upon them to extend full cooperation to the women SHG beneficiaries and perform their duties with honesty, sincerity and dedication. He also warned strict action against panchayats found to be involved in corrupt practices, anomalies or negligence while implementing the scheme. The chief minister also announced awards to first three best performing panchayats to the tune of Rs. three lakh, two lakh and one lakh each.

Stating the scheme as a big initiative for women empowerment, the chief minister urged all line departments to act responsibly in full cooperation with the P&RD department. Sonowal also expressed confidence on the capabilities of the PRI representatives and called for their committed service in making the scheme a success.

Further saying that the present state government since coming to power had unleashed efforts to ensure equal development across the state, chief minister Sonowal said that exemplary steps were taken to safeguard rights of the indigenous people over land through distribution of land pattas to over one lakh local landless families.

He also informed that efforts were on to provide land pattas to small tea growers in the state. He also highlighted the eviction drives carried out against encroachers for preservation of ‘sattras’, ‘namghars’ and other religious institutions, besides Assam government’s efforts for making the state free from corruption, illegal migration, insurgency and pollution.

Chief minister Sonowal also released booklets containing Standard Operation Procedures of the scheme in English and Assamese in the programme.

While principal secretary of P&RD Dr. JB Ekka delivered the welcome speech, the objective of the meeting was explained by commissioner P&RD Hemen Das.

The programme which began with a ‘borgeet’ recital by Dr. Sangeeta Kakoti, was also addressed by environment & forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya, handloom & textiles minister Ranjit Dutta, minister of state (i/c) for P&RD Naba Kumar Doley, minister of state (i/c) irrigation Bhabesh Kalita, MP Queen Oja and Dispur MLA Atul Bora. A goodwill message by agriculture minister Atul Bora was also read in the programme.

Commissioner & secretary of P&RD Joly Das Brahma, chairperson of Kamrup (Metro) Zila Parishad, senior government officers, members of women SHGs and PRI representatives were present in the programme.