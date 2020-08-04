CM’s IAS scholarship scheme worth over Rs 1 crore helps Manipuris

HT Correspondent

IMPHAL, Aug 4: In good news for the people of the state in this trying times due to the Coronavirus pandemic, two Manipuris namely Nongjai Mohd Ali Akram Shah at 188th rank and Parikshit Thoudam at 373rd rank cleared the Civil Services Examination 2019.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh in his Twitter account congratulated all the successful candidates of UPSC Civil Services Examinations 2019, and the two young men from Manipur, Nongjai Mohd Ali of Khetrigao in Imphal East district and Parikshit Thoudam of Uripok, Imphal West district ranking 188 and 373 respectively. “I wish them the very best in all their future endeavours,” the CM tweeted.

Clearing the Civil Services Examination was one of major achievements of the Manipur government since the chief minister N Biren Singh on March 7, 2019 officially launched the Chief Minister’s Scholarship Scheme for Civil Services Coaching worth over Rs 1 crore. Under this scheme, the State Government provided 100% scholarship to 150 selected Civil Services aspirants to realise their dreams. With one year course fee of Rs 70,800 per student, the total amount, which was borne by the State Government, was pegged at Rs 1.06 crore.

This was matched by an amount of Rs 1.11 crore approximately, which was borne by Delhi-based ALS-IAS Institute under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. This CSR component extended support to another 300 students under different slabs of varying scholarship amounts.

Notably, over 2000 IAS Aspirants participated in the Exam in the districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Chandel, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Senapati, Jiribam, Tamenglong and Ukhrul. The Exam was supervised by the Deputy Commissioners of each district along with the appointed Nodal Officers.