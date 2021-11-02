CMs of Assam, M’laya to inspect disputed border shortly

Shillong, Nov 1 (NNN): The chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya are likely to conduct a joint visit to one of the twelve ‘areas of difference’ by the third week of this month.

Addressing media persons on Monday, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma said he had a telephonic conversation with the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and decided to extend the timing for the regional committees of both the states to submit their reports by another two to three weeks in view of the by-polls.

He said that the regional committees – which are tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to the six areas of differences along the inter-state border – were supposed to submit their reports on October 30.

Sangma further informed that tentatively by the second week or by the third week of November, the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma along with him will make visits to at least one if not two or three locations.”

“(However), we have not confirmed the exact date because both of us have got different programmes during that time,” he added.

If Langpih in West Khasi Hills district is in their list of the proposed locations, the chief minister said, “We will see (as) we have not finalised. We have listed down two-three locations and based on whatever situation that is there, based on overall convenience for all of us, and also looking at the overall messaging that we want to give to the people, a confidence-building message, will choose the location.”

