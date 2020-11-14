CM’s ‘vocal for local’ initiative 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 13: In a bid to promote the pottery industry, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal stopped his car to buy earthen lamps, or diyas, from a roadside vendor at Kamakhya Gate area in the city on Friday.

The chief minister also interacted with the vendors there.

Later talking to media persons, Sonowal said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us a call to be ‘vocal for local’ in a bid to make the country economically self-reliant. We have to set our goals clear and strive hard for capturing global market by adequately focusing on indigenous products and producing quality goods”.

The chief minister added that the local pottery industry had tremendous potential and there was a need to promote the people involved in this industry. He also urged the people to purchase local products and contribute in building a robust economy of the state.